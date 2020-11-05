What We Know So Far

What Next

What Next

Joe Biden is knocking on the door of the presidency. If he wins, can his governing style work?

There’s still a lot that’s unclear about one of the most contentious elections in recent history. Here’s what we do know: that many pollsters overestimated the depth of Biden support. That Trump held onto the white working class more than many pundits predicted. And that if Biden does become our next president, he’ll likely have to make good on his promise to be the great compromiser.

Guest: Will Saletan, Slate’s national correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

