What We Know So Far
Joe Biden is knocking on the door of the presidency. If he wins, can his governing style work?
Episode Notes
There’s still a lot that’s unclear about one of the most contentious elections in recent history. Here’s what we do know: that many pollsters overestimated the depth of Biden support. That Trump held onto the white working class more than many pundits predicted. And that if Biden does become our next president, he’ll likely have to make good on his promise to be the great compromiser.
Guest: Will Saletan, Slate’s national correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz