It’s Still Worth Panicking About the Election
The polls have shown Biden with a steady lead, but the healthy thing to do is freak out!
Episode Notes
With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, maybe you’re feeling a little uneasy. Jim Newell says, despite Biden’s consistent lead in the polls, you should still totally be sweating it.
Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz