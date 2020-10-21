It’s Still Worth Panicking About the Election

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, maybe you’re feeling a little uneasy. Jim Newell says, despite Biden’s consistent lead in the polls, you should still totally be sweating it.

Guest: Jim Newell, Slate’s senior politics writer.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz