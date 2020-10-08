The Fight Over Voting Access in Texas
Republican Governor Abbott expanded mail-in voting access. Then he backtracked.
Episode Notes
Who will be able to cast a vote in Texas? And will Texans be able to figure that out before election day – or after?
Guest: Emma Platoff, justice and politics reporter for the Texas Tribune.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.