The Fight Over Voting Access in Texas

Republican Governor Abbott expanded mail-in voting access. Then he backtracked.

Who will be able to cast a vote in Texas? And will Texans be able to figure that out before election day – or after?
Guest: Emma Platoff, justice and politics reporter for the Texas Tribune.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

