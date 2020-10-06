Scandal and COVID Strike a Tight Senate Race

We have a sitting senator with a COVID-19 positive test. We have his opponent, admitting to an extramarital affair. And we have a surge in mail-in ballots, even as absentee rules change before voters’ eyes.

Guest: Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.