This Devastating School Year

Remote learning isn’t working for many and the damage could be lifelong.

There have been instances in the past when kids did not go to school for long periods of time. The history and research show that it’s devastating for kids. Will this period of remote learning have lasting effects on the most vulnerable students?

Guest: Alec MacGillis, reporter at ProPublica. Read his story The Students Left Behind By Remote Learning in the New Yorker.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

