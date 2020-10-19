Conflict Over COVID Restrictions in Orthodox Brooklyn

A spike in COVID cases this fall led to new restrictions in several parts of New York. Many of these locations were home to Orthodox Jewish communities which were hard hit early on in the pandemic.

Feeling singled out by these new rules, Orthodox communities across the city rebelled and began protesting by burning masks and flouting social distancing guidelines. That anger has given rise to a new political figure whose openly squaring off with the mayor, the governor, and the media.

Guest: Jacob Kornbluh, national reporter at Jewish Insider.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz