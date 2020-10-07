What Next

How Much Is Mike Pence to Blame?

The vice president has neither hastened the coronavirus response nor tempered Trump’s ego.

If Vice President Mike Pence does agree to show up at the debate on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, he’ll have plenty to answer for – in particular, why the White House’s coronavirus task force wasn’t able to do more to fight the pandemic here in the U.S.

Guest: Dan Diamond, reporter for Politico and author of the Politico Pulse newsletter.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

