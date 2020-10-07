How Much Is Mike Pence to Blame?
The vice president has neither hastened the coronavirus response nor tempered Trump’s ego.
Episode Notes
If Vice President Mike Pence does agree to show up at the debate on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, he’ll have plenty to answer for – in particular, why the White House’s coronavirus task force wasn’t able to do more to fight the pandemic here in the U.S.
Guest: Dan Diamond, reporter for Politico and author of the Politico Pulse newsletter.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.