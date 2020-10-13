Kelly Loeffler Picked the Wrong Fight
The players of the WNBA have turned against the Republican senator, right as she faces her first election.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Earlier this summer, Senator Kelly Loeffler leaned into a war of words with the WNBA. She may have underestimated her opponents.
Guest: Amira Rose Davis, assistant professor at Penn State and cohost of the Burn It All Down podcast.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.