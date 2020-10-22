Is an Upset Brewing in Iowa?
Senator Joni Ernst appears to be in a battle for her political life.
Episode Notes
Iowa is home to less than 1% of the U.S. population. So why is this year’s Senate race the 2nd most expensive in U.S. history? Democrats hope to use all that cash to unseat a Republican star in a state that President Trump won handily in 2016.
Guest: Andrew Batt, senior producer at Iowa PBS
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz