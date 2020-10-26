What Happens to the Pro-Choice Movement Now?
Reproductive justice activists are picking up where pro-choice proponents left off.
Episode Notes
The pro-choice movement is in the wilderness. For activists serving women on the margins, that’s been clear for years.
Guest: Laurie Bertram Roberts, executive director of the Yellowhammer Fund.
