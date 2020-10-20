First Timers: Out of Prison and Finally Able to Vote

What Next

He spent 21 years behind bars before being granted clemency. Now, he’s about to cast his first ballot.

Episode Notes

Winning November’s presidential election will likely mean turning out a whole host of people who have never voted before. In our new series, First Timers, we speak with voters from around the country and across the political spectrum to ask them what’s bringing them to the ballot box for the first time.

Guest: Dewayne Comer, a formerly incarcerated first time voter from Syracuse, New York.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

