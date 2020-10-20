First Timers: Out of Prison and Finally Able to Vote

Winning November’s presidential election will likely mean turning out a whole host of people who have never voted before. In our new series, First Timers, we speak with voters from around the country and across the political spectrum to ask them what’s bringing them to the ballot box for the first time.

Guest: Dewayne Comer, a formerly incarcerated first time voter from Syracuse, New York.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz