What Next

First-Timers: A New Citizen Votes

After a drive-thru, pandemic citizenship ceremony, this voter is ready to be heard.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Rafa Lombardino wasn’t planning on becoming a citizen. Originally from Brazil, Rafa has spent nearly two decades in America content with her green card. After Trump’s election in 2016, though, she watched increasingly draconian immigration policies go into effect. And this year, she finally set out to make her voice heard.

Guest: Rafa Lombardino, first-time voter, translator, and co-host of Translation Confessional.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Follow