First-Timers: A New Citizen Votes

Rafa Lombardino wasn’t planning on becoming a citizen. Originally from Brazil, Rafa has spent nearly two decades in America content with her green card. After Trump’s election in 2016, though, she watched increasingly draconian immigration policies go into effect. And this year, she finally set out to make her voice heard.

Guest: Rafa Lombardino, first-time voter, translator, and co-host of Translation Confessional.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz