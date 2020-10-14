Democrats, Take The Stimulus Deal Already
The chances of a better deal are dwindling by the day.
Episode Notes
The White House, Senate Republicans and the House Democrats are all on completely separate pages about another coronavirus relief package. With the election just three weeks away, is now the best time to strike a deal? And what would it look like?
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate senior economic and business correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz