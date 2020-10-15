What Next

A Former Coronavirus Task Force Member Speaks

Olivia Troye says she saw some disturbing things in the White House. Now she’s talking.

Episode Notes

Olivia Troye spent nearly two years in Trump’s White House. In that time, she sat in on meetings about natural disasters, border security - and the coronavirus task force.

In July, she announced she had resigned. The White House says she was fired. One way or another, she’s speaking out about what she saw, why she stayed, and what ultimately pushed her out the door.

Guest: Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security, Counterterrorism, and Coronavirus Task Force advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

