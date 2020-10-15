A Former Coronavirus Task Force Member Speaks

Olivia Troye spent nearly two years in Trump’s White House. In that time, she sat in on meetings about natural disasters, border security - and the coronavirus task force.

In July, she announced she had resigned. The White House says she was fired. One way or another, she’s speaking out about what she saw, why she stayed, and what ultimately pushed her out the door.

Guest: Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security, Counterterrorism, and Coronavirus Task Force advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz