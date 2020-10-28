Still Fighting for Breonna Taylor
An activist-turned-lawmaker explains why she won’t stop marching for justice.
Episode Notes
Attica Scott is the only black woman in Kentucky’s state legislature. It turns out, that doesn’t make advocating for Breonna Taylor much easier.
Guest: Kentucky state Representative Attica Scott.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.