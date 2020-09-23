Democrats Can Still Play Hardball

Senate Republicans are almost certainly going to fill Justice Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat ahead of the election. It may look like Democrats are backed into a corner but they have ways to check a SCOTUS supermajority.

Guest: Jamelle Bouie, New York Times opinion columnist

