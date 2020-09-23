What Next

Democrats Can Still Play Hardball

They just have to find the guts to do it.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Senate Republicans are almost certainly going to fill Justice Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat ahead of the election. It may look like Democrats are backed into a corner but they have ways to check a SCOTUS supermajority.

Guest: Jamelle Bouie, New York Times opinion columnist

We want to know how you are preparing for the election. Leave us a voicemail at 202-888-2588. We might use your message on the show. 

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Follow