Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?
Trump’s Supreme Court pick hasn’t been on the federal bench for long.
Episode Notes
Over the weekend, President Trump announced that Amy Coney Barrett would be his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. What can we glean from her biography and past rulings about what kind of Justice she would be?
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, covers the courts and the law for Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.