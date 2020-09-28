What Next

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?

Trump’s Supreme Court pick hasn’t been on the federal bench for long.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Over the weekend, President Trump announced that Amy Coney Barrett would be his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. What can we glean from her biography and past rulings about what kind of Justice she would be?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, covers the courts and the law for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

