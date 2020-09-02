What Next

Will “Law and Order” Save Trump?

The Trump 2020 playbook got thrown out when the pandemic hit.

Episode Notes

Nine weeks out from the presidential election, the Trump campaign is trying to make the election about “law and order.” Is that a winning strategy when the violence they’re pointing to is happening under Trump’s watch?

Guest: Will Saletan, Slate’s national correspondent

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

