Will “Law and Order” Save Trump?
The Trump 2020 playbook got thrown out when the pandemic hit.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Nine weeks out from the presidential election, the Trump campaign is trying to make the election about “law and order.” Is that a winning strategy when the violence they’re pointing to is happening under Trump’s watch?
Guest: Will Saletan, Slate’s national correspondent
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.