A Democratic Mud-Fight in Massachusetts

Ed Markey and his Senate primary opponent Joe Kennedy are just not that different.

The Democratic primary for a Massachusetts Senate seat is becoming a test of progressive bona fides and the strength of the Kennedy family name. So perhaps it’s not surprising to learn that, when it comes to their voting records, the two candidates are extremely similar.

Guest: Victoria McGrane, political correspondent for the Boston Globe.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

