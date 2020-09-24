Could Lindsey Graham Really Lose?
He’s neck and neck with Democrat Jaime Harrison in the polls.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
As Lindsey Graham gears up to push the President Trump’s nominee through to the Supreme Court, he’s fighting another battle back home in South Carolina – for his senate seat. The polls have him neck and neck with Democrat Jaime Harrison, but will deep red South Carolina really go blue?
Guest: Megan Kinnard, national political report for Associated Press
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.