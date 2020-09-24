What Next

Could Lindsey Graham Really Lose?

He’s neck and neck with Democrat Jaime Harrison in the polls.

As Lindsey Graham gears up to push the President Trump’s nominee through to the Supreme Court, he’s fighting another battle back home in South Carolina – for his senate seat. The polls have him neck and neck with Democrat Jaime Harrison, but will deep red South Carolina really go blue?

Guest: Megan Kinnard, national political report for Associated Press

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

