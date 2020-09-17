Are Democrats Blowing It With Latino Voters?
It shouldn’t be hard for Biden to get Latino voters’ support. He just has to ask them.
Episode Notes
Democratic operatives who specialize in Latino voter outreach are sounding the alarm: The Biden campaign assumes Latino support at its own peril.
Guest: Chuck Rocha, head of Nuestro PAC.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.