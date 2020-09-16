Teaching Is Hell Right Now
“Remote learning” was hard. “Hybrid learning” is worse.
Episode Notes
Hybrid learning is a massive educational experiment playing out in schools across the country. No two classrooms are alike. We listened to one teacher’s experience.
Guest: Christopher Pinto, a high school math and statistics teacher at the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District outside Houston, Texas.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.