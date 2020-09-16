What Next

Teaching Is Hell Right Now

“Remote learning” was hard. “Hybrid learning” is worse.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Hybrid learning is a massive educational experiment playing out in schools across the country. No two classrooms are alike. We listened to one teacher’s experience.

Guest: Christopher Pinto, a high school math and statistics teacher at the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District outside Houston, Texas.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

