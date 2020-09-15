What Ever Happened to More Stimulus?

This is what coronavirus purgatory looks like: Our present economic doldrums are brutal for service workers, tolerable for white-collar workers. Congress is deadlocked over a second coronavirus relief bill. And the market is performing as if help is on the way.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

