What Ever Happened to More Stimulus?
Congress is stuck over a second coronavirus relief bill.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
This is what coronavirus purgatory looks like: Our present economic doldrums are brutal for service workers, tolerable for white-collar workers. Congress is deadlocked over a second coronavirus relief bill. And the market is performing as if help is on the way.
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.