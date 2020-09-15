What Next

What Ever Happened to More Stimulus?

Congress is stuck over a second coronavirus relief bill.

This is what coronavirus purgatory looks like: Our present economic doldrums are brutal for service workers, tolerable for white-collar workers. Congress is deadlocked over a second coronavirus relief bill. And the market is performing as if help is on the way.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

