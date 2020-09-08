A Post Office Insider On What We’re Getting Wrong
A former Deputy Postmaster General on what the USPS can and can’t handle.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
John Nolan worked at the United States Postal Service for a total of 24 years. He retired in 2005. The last couple of months have been a frustrating time for someone with intimate knowledge of the institution. What are we getting wrong about the Postal Service?
Guest: John Nolan, former Deputy Postmaster General
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Elena Schwartz.