A Post Office Insider On What We’re Getting Wrong

A former Deputy Postmaster General on what the USPS can and can’t handle.

John Nolan worked at the United States Postal Service for a total of 24 years. He retired in 2005. The last couple of months have been a frustrating time for someone with intimate knowledge of the institution. What are we getting wrong about the Postal Service?

Guest: John Nolan, former Deputy Postmaster General

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Elena Schwartz.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

