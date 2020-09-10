This Fire Season Is Different

The American West is undergoing one of the most extreme fire seasons on record. With megafires creating apocalyptic scenes across large swaths of California, Oregon, and Washington, and a pandemic still in full effect, how are residents and firefighters responding? Are wildfires like the ones seen these past few weeks an anomaly? Or is a burning horizon something people out West will have to learn to live with?

Guest: Julie Cart, reports about climate change and environmental issues for CalMatters.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.