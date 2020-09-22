When Everything Around You Is Burning
She knows why the fires are getting worse. Some of her neighbors don’t believe her.
Episode Notes
Megan Brown’s family has worked their land in Northern California for 170 years. Fire was always a normal part of the ecosystem but Megan says, in recent years, “it’s become a monster.”
Guest: Megan Brown, rancher from Northern California.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.