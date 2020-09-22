What Next

When Everything Around You Is Burning

She knows why the fires are getting worse. Some of her neighbors don’t believe her.

Episode Notes

Megan Brown’s family has worked their land in Northern California for 170 years. Fire was always a normal part of the ecosystem but Megan says, in recent years, “it’s become a monster.”

Guest: Megan Brown, rancher from Northern California.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

