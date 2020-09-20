The Bottom Line on Trump’s Taxes
What happens if collectors come knocking at the White House door?
Episode Notes
Donald Trump has spent the last four years refusing to release his tax returns. When the New York Times published 20 years worth of them, it revealed a possible reason why. The president’s balance sheet listed huge losses, which he used to dramatically cut down what he owed in taxes.
Were these the dealings of a savvy businessman, or an unscrupulous swindler? And what does it mean for the election to have a candidate who still has a stake in their business and an alarming amount of debt?
Guest: Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the Trump, Inc. podcast and the author of “American Oligarchs: the Kushners, the Trumps and the Marriage of Money and Power.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.