What Next

Seven Days of Unrest in Kenosha

How is Kenosha, Wisconsin, dealing with the aftermath of last week’s events?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

One week ago, a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, paralyzing him from the waist down. In the immediate aftermath, citizens of Kenosha took to the streets in protest. Those protests later turned into more tragedy when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three protesters, killing two. How is the city of Kenosha handling the turmoil?

Guest: Gina Barton, investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and host of the Unsolved podcast

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

Follow