Seven Days of Unrest in Kenosha
How is Kenosha, Wisconsin, dealing with the aftermath of last week’s events?
Episode Notes
One week ago, a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, paralyzing him from the waist down. In the immediate aftermath, citizens of Kenosha took to the streets in protest. Those protests later turned into more tragedy when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three protesters, killing two. How is the city of Kenosha handling the turmoil?
Guest: Gina Barton, investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and host of the Unsolved podcast
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Elena Schwartz.