A Victory for LGBTQ Americans

On Monday, the conservative Supreme Court extended civil rights protections to transgender and gay Americans. The ruling is not controversial – supermajorities of polled citizens say discrimination against LGBTQ people should be illegal. But Monday’s decision comes ahead of a flurry of rulings on other closely-watched cases involving the president’s financial records, the DACA program, abortion rights, and more. Does this win for the left clear a path for the court to hand down some bitter pills in the next few weeks?

Guest: Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.

