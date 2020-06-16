A Victory for LGBTQ Americans
From your friends on the conservative Supreme Court.
Episode Notes
On Monday, the conservative Supreme Court extended civil rights protections to transgender and gay Americans. The ruling is not controversial – supermajorities of polled citizens say discrimination against LGBTQ people should be illegal. But Monday’s decision comes ahead of a flurry of rulings on other closely-watched cases involving the president’s financial records, the DACA program, abortion rights, and more. Does this win for the left clear a path for the court to hand down some bitter pills in the next few weeks?
Guest: Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.