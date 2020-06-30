Sick for 90 Days and Counting
Matthew Long-Middleton fell ill in March. He still doesn’t have any definitive answers.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
After a long stretch of travel back in March, Matthew Long-Middle fell suddenly ill. He started to suspect he’d contracted COVID-19. Now, in June, Matthew is still feeling symptoms and has yet to get any clear answers from a physician.
Guest: Matthew Long Middleton, Media Training Manager for KCUR
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.