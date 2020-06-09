What Next

Ferguson Revisited: The Worst Night

What can the worst night of clashes between protestors and police in Ferguson teach us about this moment?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

Looking at the recent images of police violence and protest , it’s impossible not to think about how similar they are to pictures we saw just a few years back in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests across the country and cemented the Black Lives Matter movement into the American consciousness. Today on the show, we revisit the worst night of clashes between protestors and police in Ferguson.

This episode originally aired in August 2019 and is part of Ferguson Revisited, a series from What Next looking back at Michael Brown’s death, the protests that followed, and their legacy five years later.

Guest: Joel Anderson, writer at Slate, co-host of Hang Up and Listen, and the host of season 3 of Slow Burn.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Follow