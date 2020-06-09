Ferguson Revisited: The Worst Night

Looking at the recent images of police violence and protest , it’s impossible not to think about how similar they are to pictures we saw just a few years back in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests across the country and cemented the Black Lives Matter movement into the American consciousness. Today on the show, we revisit the worst night of clashes between protestors and police in Ferguson.

This episode originally aired in August 2019 and is part of Ferguson Revisited, a series from What Next looking back at Michael Brown’s death, the protests that followed, and their legacy five years later.

Guest: Joel Anderson, writer at Slate, co-host of Hang Up and Listen, and the host of season 3 of Slow Burn.