How the NYPD Gets Away With It

It was Halloween night when Eric Umansky’s wife asked him to go see what was happening around the corner from their home. She had just seen an unmarked NYPD patrol car strike a black teenager and officers had pinned another group of black kids against the wall of the local theatre. Eric arrived on the scene just as three of those kids were being arrested – ages 15, 14, and 12.

Eric didn’t intend to step out of his home and into a months long reporting project, but that’s precisely what happened as he began to investigate what happened that Halloween night in Brooklyn. The story he surfaced puts in stark display the system that protestors all over the country are rallying to fix.

Guest: Eric Umansky, Deputy Managing Editor at ProPublica.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.