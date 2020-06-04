What Next

Larry Kramer Wouldn’t Be Quiet

“You can’t make progress without people like Larry Kramer.”

Episode Notes

Larry Kramer always made sure you heard him loud and clear. He was a playwright, a novelist, but he was perhaps best known for his work as an AIDS activist. In the 1980s and 1990s, Kramer sought to wake up the world to the plague that was killing millions of people through provocative demonstrations, fiery essays, and righteous anger. A world class troublemaker, Kramer died last week leaving a body of work that could serve as a lesson for this moment in American history.

Guest: Mark Harris, a journalist and writer at New York Magazine.

For a closer look at the history of ACT UP check out: United in Anger: A History of ACT UP.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

