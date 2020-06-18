The Belated National Embrace of Juneteenth
More institutions are embracing the holiday. What does that really mean?
Episode Notes
Companies from Nike to the New York Times have announced that Juneteenth will be a paid day off this year. What does wider observance of the holiday say about the progress we’re making as a country?
Guest: Adam Serwer, staff writer for The Atlantic
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.