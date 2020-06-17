A Politician’s Brush with NYPD Abuse
Zellnor Myrie got cuffed & pepper sprayed at peaceful protests in Brooklyn. Two weeks later, he was passing police reform in Albany.
Episode Notes
Police reform is not a new cause in New York. The same proposals have been discussed for years. But when people took to the streets in late May, they handed politicians a mandate. This is the story of how the protesters got their first big win.
Guest: Zellnor Myrie, New York state senator serving in Brooklyn.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.