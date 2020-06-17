What Next

A Politician’s Brush with NYPD Abuse

Zellnor Myrie got cuffed & pepper sprayed at peaceful protests in Brooklyn. Two weeks later, he was passing police reform in Albany.

Episode Notes

Police reform is not a new cause in New York. The same proposals have been discussed for years. But when people took to the streets in late May, they handed politicians a mandate. This is the story of how the protesters got their first big win.
Guest: Zellnor Myrie, New York state senator serving in Brooklyn.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

