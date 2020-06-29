What Next

What Went Wrong in Texas

The governor invited Texans to follow their heart when it came to masks and social distancing. Their hearts led them into a COVID-19 surge.

Texas is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases, just weeks after it had begun reopening its businesses and considering plans to bring school back in the fall. The state’s governor defanged his own orders and invited Texans to reach their own conclusions about the necessity of masks and social distancing.

Guest: Ross Ramsey, executive editor of the Texas Tribune.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

