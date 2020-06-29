What Went Wrong in Texas
The governor invited Texans to follow their heart when it came to masks and social distancing. Their hearts led them into a COVID-19 surge.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Texas is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases, just weeks after it had begun reopening its businesses and considering plans to bring school back in the fall. The state’s governor defanged his own orders and invited Texans to reach their own conclusions about the necessity of masks and social distancing.
Guest: Ross Ramsey, executive editor of the Texas Tribune.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.