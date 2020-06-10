A Momentous Vote in Minneapolis

This week, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their intention to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department. And while this moment may belong to the protesters of Minneapolis, it has just as much to do with the conduct of the city’s police, and how they’ve met even small reforms with utter contempt.

Guest: Steve Fletcher, a member of the Minneapolis City Council.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.