Is the Military Turning Its Back on Trump?

In the past couple of weeks, multiple high ranking military members, active and retired, have spoken out against the Trump administration’s use of force in Lafayette Square. Usually, military officers prefer to stay silent on political matters. Does this mark a sea change in the way the military deals with President Trump?

Guest: Fred Kaplan, Slate’s War Stories Correspondent and the author of The Bomb.

