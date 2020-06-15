Is the Military Turning Its Back on Trump?
The events in Lafayette Square may have broken a dam.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
In the past couple of weeks, multiple high ranking military members, active and retired, have spoken out against the Trump administration’s use of force in Lafayette Square. Usually, military officers prefer to stay silent on political matters. Does this mark a sea change in the way the military deals with President Trump?
Guest: Fred Kaplan, Slate’s War Stories Correspondent and the author of The Bomb.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.