Is the Military Turning Its Back on Trump?

The events in Lafayette Square may have broken a dam.

In the past couple of weeks, multiple high ranking military members, active and retired, have spoken out against the Trump administration’s use of force in Lafayette Square. Usually, military officers prefer to stay silent on political matters. Does this mark a sea change in the way the military deals with President Trump?

Guest: Fred Kaplan, Slate’s War Stories Correspondent and the author of The Bomb.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

