The Antifa Myth

To hear the president tell it, you would think that antifa activists are blanketing the country – bringing their campaign of vandalism and looting and lawlessness to your town. These fears are sown and circulated through digital whisper networks that can be hard for outsiders to penetrate. But the online rumors are having real-life consequences.

Guest: Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News correspondent. Read her latest.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.