What Next

Caught Between COVID and DACA

Will the Supreme Court decide to end the program that protects this doctor from deportation?

Episode Notes

Supreme Court decision days are when Dalia Larios is most nervous. Now a doctor in residency at a hospital in Boston, she spends her time largely thinking about her work. Reading the endless amounts of research being published about COVID-19, studying how her hospital is responding to the pandemic. But it’s those decision days where she finds herself checking her phone a bit more, adding more tabs to her browser. Dr. Larios is a DACA recipient who’s future as a doctor in America currently hangs in the balance at the Supreme Court.

Guest: Dr. Dalia Larios, a doctor doing her residency in Boston.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

