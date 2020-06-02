Caught Between COVID and DACA

Supreme Court decision days are when Dalia Larios is most nervous. Now a doctor in residency at a hospital in Boston, she spends her time largely thinking about her work. Reading the endless amounts of research being published about COVID-19, studying how her hospital is responding to the pandemic. But it’s those decision days where she finds herself checking her phone a bit more, adding more tabs to her browser. Dr. Larios is a DACA recipient who’s future as a doctor in America currently hangs in the balance at the Supreme Court.

Guest: Dr. Dalia Larios, a doctor doing her residency in Boston.

