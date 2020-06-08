Pandemic & Protest
Activism always comes with risk. This time, the risks look a little different.
Episode Notes
It is entirely possible to support the protests and also feel intense anxiety that they will result in additional cases of COVID-19.
Guest: Dr. Howard Markel, professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and author of When Germs Travel, among other books.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.