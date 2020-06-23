Is Bill Barr Winning?

This past weekend, Geoffrey Berman was suddenly removed from his office as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The removal itself began with Barr announcing on Friday night that Berman was resigning. That was a lie. Berman issued his own statement saying as much. This whole confusing two-day episode ultimately came to a close with Berman stepping down after ensuring his successor. So what do the events of this weekend tell us about Bill Barr’s justice department? And what could this mean for cases the SDNY was investigating that reached into Trump’s inner circle?

Guest: Jeremy Stahl, senior editor at Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.