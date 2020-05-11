The Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery
Why did it take local officials more than two months to make any arrests?
Episode Notes
Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead on a Sunday afternoon in southern Georgia. He had been jogging a few miles from his home. The shooting happened on February 23. It took more than two months for officials to make any arrests. Why?
Guest: Christian Boone, public safety reporter for the AJC.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.