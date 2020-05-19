Can We Even Trust the Testing Data?
Nationwide data collection is critical here. The CDC hasn’t distinguished itself.
Episode Notes
We closed down the country because we didn’t have enough COVID-19 tests. Now that testing capacity is improving, there’s another problem: figuring out what all this new data means, and who’s reporting accurate figures.
Guest: Robinson Meyer, staff writer at the Atlantic, and part of the team working on the COVID Tracking Project.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.