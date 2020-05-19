Can We Even Trust the Testing Data?

We closed down the country because we didn’t have enough COVID-19 tests. Now that testing capacity is improving, there’s another problem: figuring out what all this new data means, and who’s reporting accurate figures.

Guest: Robinson Meyer, staff writer at the Atlantic, and part of the team working on the COVID Tracking Project.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.