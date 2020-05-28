Are We Headed for a Cold War With China?
The relationship between the US and China is getting increasingly frosty.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Hong Kong was no longer considered autonomous from China by the US government. Tensions were already high between the two global superpowers but with this new escalation, where do they go from here?
Guest: Josh Keating, staff writer at Slate
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.