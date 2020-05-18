How Much Trouble Is Senator Richard Burr In?

A lot happened in February for Senator Ricard Burr (R-NC). He told his constituents that the country was “ready to face the coronavirus.” He told a members-only club that they should expect school closures, canceled travel, and overwhelmed hospitals. And he sold a bunch of his stock. Now, Burr is under a federal investigation for possible insider trading.

Guest: Tim Mak, Washington investigative correspondent for NPR.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.