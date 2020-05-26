When Coronavirus Came to Navajo Nation
“It was like wildfire.”
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
No one was ready for this coronavirus. But what’s happening on native lands is the result of generations of neglect.
Guest: Wahleah Johns, co-founder of Native Renewables. Read more from Wahleah here. Read about the history of underfunded health care in native communities here.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.