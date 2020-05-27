How the US Can Dodge A Depression
There’s still time to avoid even more disaster.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
At 14.7%, US unemployment is at its highest rate since the Great Depression. In the coming months, Washington has a narrow window to avert an even bigger economic disaster.
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.