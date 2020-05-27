What Next

How the US Can Dodge A Depression

There’s still time to avoid even more disaster.

At 14.7%, US unemployment is at its highest rate since the Great Depression. In the coming months, Washington has a narrow window to avert an even bigger economic disaster.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

