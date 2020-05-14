Inside a COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
“People are working 24/7… it’s just crazy.”
Episode Notes
All around the world, scientific research has been put on hold to concentrate resources on one thing: a vaccine for COVID-19. The usual red tape that slows down these experiments has been removed. And at a lab in Baltimore, researchers are working around the clock to recruit trial participants, prepare vaccine doses, and study results.
Guest: Dr. Kirsten Lyke, lead investigator on COVID-19 vaccine trials at the University of Maryland’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.