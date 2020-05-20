On A Wild Goose Chase for Masks

The global scarcity of masks has shown us the federal government’s desperate side. Procurement rules have been loosened. Prices have soared. And a shadowy market has emerged where deals fall through all the time – leaving people without the gear they need to protect themselves and save lives.

Guest: J. David McSwane, reporter for ProPublica.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.